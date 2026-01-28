India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11, Squad: Will Sanju Samson retain his opening slot in Vizag?

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Playing 11, Squad: Check India vs New Zealand playing 11 prediction, full squad, players list and captain details ahead of the fourth T20.

google-preferred-btn
India's Sanju Samson bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)India's Sanju Samson bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11: Following three one-sided losses, India will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I, having already won the five-match series. The match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

For India, the main question revolves around Sanju Samson’s place at the top. Samson has struggled in each of the three innings in this series, scoring 10, 6 and 0. He has looked out of touch, with his weakness against inswingers once again exposed.

Now that they’ve sealed the series, India can afford a few changes. All-rounder Axar Patel, who injured his hand while fielding in the first T20I in Nagpur, was back in action on the eve of the match. He had a full net session, testing both his batting and bowling. Axar could return to the XI in place of Hardik Pandya, who might be rested after featuring in all three matches so far.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh could also be rotated back into the side after missing the Guwahati game. India might even consider resting Jasprit Bumrah, with Harshit Rana waiting in the wings.

India Predicted XI

Meanwhile, New Zealand have plenty of problems to solve with the T20 World Cup approaching. Their batting looks shaky, their bowling looks even weaker, and they need to regroup before things slip away completely. So far, they have offered little competition to India and have been outplayed in every game.

They must fix their batting order quickly, and that means getting their in-form batter, Daryl Mitchell, higher up. Anything below No. 4 is too late for a player like him. Rachin Ravindra, though a top-order batter, could make way for Mitchell at No. 3. One of Ravindra or Mark Chapman could then slot in at No. 5, followed by Glenn Phillips at No. 6. Mitchell could also open alongside Tim Seifert, replacing the out-of-form Devon Conway.

New Zealand have released Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson from the squad for the last two games. Attacking opener Finn Allen, who has been drafted in, is yet to arrive from his Big Bash League stint. Lockie Ferguson could make way for Jacob Duffy or Kyle Jamieson as the Kiwis look to shake things up.

Story continues below this ad

New Zealand Predicted XI

  • Daryl Mitchell/Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson/Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

IND vs NZ T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Matthias Bluebaum takes down Gukesh to hand world champion third defeat at Wijk aan Zee
Matthias Bluebaum takes down Gukesh

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News