India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11, Squad: Will Sanju Samson retain his opening slot in Vizag?

India's Sanju Samson bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11: Following three one-sided losses, India will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I, having already won the five-match series. The match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

For India, the main question revolves around Sanju Samson’s place at the top. Samson has struggled in each of the three innings in this series, scoring 10, 6 and 0. He has looked out of touch, with his weakness against inswingers once again exposed.

Now that they’ve sealed the series, India can afford a few changes. All-rounder Axar Patel, who injured his hand while fielding in the first T20I in Nagpur, was back in action on the eve of the match. He had a full net session, testing both his batting and bowling. Axar could return to the XI in place of Hardik Pandya, who might be rested after featuring in all three matches so far.