India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11: IND unlikely to tinker with winning combo

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: India are unlikely to tinker much with their winning combination when they face New Zealand in the 4th T20I in Auckland with the chance to go 4-0 up. This means Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, who blasted their way through the Kiwis bowling ranks, will open the innings with Sanju Samson again playing at No.3. With the series already in the bag, the team might keep Ishan Kishan on the bench as he recovers from injury.

If they do opt for a change, it might be in their pace bowling ranks where the team management might want to rest Arshdeep Singh and bring in Mayank Yadav. With Auckland having shorter boundaries as well, don’t expect to see the wily Varun Chakaravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav back in the side.