India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11: IND unlikely to tinker with winning combo

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IND vs NZ 4th T20I Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: India are unlikely to tinker much with their winning combination when they face New Zealand in the 4th T20I in Auckland with the chance to go 4-0 up. This means Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, who blasted their way through the Kiwis bowling ranks, will open the innings with Sanju Samson again playing at No.3. With the series already in the bag, the team might keep Ishan Kishan on the bench as he recovers from injury.
If they do opt for a change, it might be in their pace bowling ranks where the team management might want to rest Arshdeep Singh and bring in Mayank Yadav. With Auckland having shorter boundaries as well, don’t expect to see the wily Varun Chakaravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav back in the side.
For New Zealand though, they won’t have Lockie Ferguson as well as Matt Henry and will likely draft in Nathan Smith. The Kiwis will hope that can contain the likes of Abhishek and Sooryavanshi as the hosts look to avoid a 5-0 clean sweep.
IND vs NZ Predicted XIs
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Mayank Yadav
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
IND vs NZ T20I Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy