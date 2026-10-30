India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: IND will lock horns with NZ in Auckland

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: (PC: Surjeet Yadav / CREIMAS for BCCI)

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand on Friday in the fourth of the five-match T20I series. The visitors have already won the series after the third game, and the remaining two games are about saving the hosts’ blushes.

New Zealand’s bowling has been a real concern. They faced the Men in Blue earlier in the year, and it was almost a similar attack, and then they could not contain the Indian team a few months later. Even in their backyard, they are struggling to contain the side.

Story continues below this ad India, on the other hand, are now looking like a well-oiled machine. When Shreyas Iyer took over, initially the parts still looked a little rusty, but the more games he played, the better he got, and the team now looks like a force to reckon with with both bat and ball. Live Updates Oct 30, 2026 10:47 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: What did Tilak Varma say ahead of game As a management, we have spoken (about my bowling) and I have done a lot of work. Now, we have Naman Dhir in the team. He is bowling well, so there is not much use of my bowling. But behind the scenes, I am also practising. I am confident, when I get a chance, I will bowl. Right now, Naman Dhir is doing well (with the ball) in T20s." Oct 30, 2026 10:35 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: New Zealand predicted XI Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

Oct 30, 2026 10:30 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: India predicted XI Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Mayank Yadav Oct 30, 2026 10:15 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand in the fourth T20I. Although the series is done and dusted, given the nature of how the series has gone thus far, there will be plenty of runs and entertainment. Do stay with us to get all the updates from the action happening in New Zealand. Prince Yadav: Delhi’s tennis-ball prodigy has become India’s death-overs man India's Prince Yadav attempts to run out New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs during the third T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Wellington. (Photo: AP) Prince Yadav, a seamer from Najafgarh playing for LSG, credits his high arm speed to his origins in Delhi's tennis-ball cricket. Because taped or nylon-wrapped tennis balls don't swing or seam on dusty pitches, he relied on pure air speed and yorkers to succeed—further honing his pace and match readiness by practicing with heavy, wet tennis balls on dewy evenings. (Read more from Sandip G)

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