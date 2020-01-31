India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Will Virat Kohli test the bench strength?

India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates with KL Rahul after winning the third T20I in super over (Source: AP) India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates with KL Rahul after winning the third T20I in super over (Source: AP)

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The Virat Kohli-led India lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Sky Stadium, Wellington. India registered their first T20I series win in New Zealand after a thrilling win in super over in Hamilton T20I. India have fielded an unchanged side in the first three T20Is. Few changes are expected from Kohli when he walks out for the coin toss.

Shivam Dube has struggled with the bat in the series. In the previous T20I, he struggled in every department of the game. All-rounder Washington Sundar may replace him for the fourth match. Sanju Samson played just one match since his return to the T20I side and scored six runs against Sri Lanka. Samson may play in the middle order. Also, Rishabh Pant is yet to get a game since he suffered a concussion in the first ODI against Australia in home series.