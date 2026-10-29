India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ live?

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India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live Streaming: India has already won the three-match, five-match T20I series against New Zealand after their win on Tuesday. While it does seem like a little boring scoreline with two games to go, the cricket was quite breathtaking.
India has chased on all three occasions in this series and has won all three times. The brilliance, though, is not in the result, but in the way the targets were achieved. The first one, the batting line-up looked a little rusty despite a blistering start from Sanju Samson. The second one was too close and nervy, with Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy taking the side over the line.
The last one, though, was when India blasted New Zealand away as Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering century. The game was all but done in the powerplay when India scored 118 runs.
New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details
When will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?
The fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, October 30.
What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match on Friday?
Eden Park in Auckland will host the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India.
What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?
The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.
What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?
The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.
New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Full squad
New Zealand full squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Finn Allen, Nathan Smith, Bevon Jacobs
India full squad:Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi