India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ live?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live Streaming: India has already won the three-match, five-match T20I series against New Zealand after their win on Tuesday. While it does seem like a little boring scoreline with two games to go, the cricket was quite breathtaking.

India has chased on all three occasions in this series and has won all three times. The brilliance, though, is not in the result, but in the way the targets were achieved. The first one, the batting line-up looked a little rusty despite a blistering start from Sanju Samson. The second one was too close and nervy, with Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy taking the side over the line.