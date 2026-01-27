India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Date, time, venue, squad, playing XI prediction, head-to-head & pitch report

IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match Date, Time: The Indian juggernaut will aim to go one further closer to a massive clean-sweep when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the series in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men have nearly perfected their efficiencies across departments, save for one nagging problem that has stood out during the first three games. First-choice wicket-keeper, Sanju Samson, has fluffed three chances at the top of the order, the latest marking a golden duck during the third match in Guwahati.

With Ishan Kishan also in the tussle for a opener-keeper spot, Samson’s woes will be in focus during the upcoming game, with a possibility of a direct shoot-out between him and Kishan possible if India aim to test their bench strength.