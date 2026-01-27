India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Date, time, venue, squad, playing XI prediction, head-to-head & pitch report

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match Date, Time: The Indian juggernaut will aim to go one further closer to a massive clean-sweep when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the series in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Suryakumar Yadav’s men have nearly perfected their efficiencies across departments, save for one nagging problem that has stood out during the first three games. First-choice wicket-keeper, Sanju Samson, has fluffed three chances at the top of the order, the latest marking a golden duck during the third match in Guwahati.
With Ishan Kishan also in the tussle for a opener-keeper spot, Samson’s woes will be in focus during the upcoming game, with a possibility of a direct shoot-out between him and Kishan possible if India aim to test their bench strength.
India predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
New Zealand predicted XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy/Lockie Ferguson.
IND vs NZ: Visakhapatnam Pitch Report
As has been the case throughout the series, India and New Zealand could likely come across another belter of a pitch that had posed over 400 runs in the last game held here in late 2023. Australia had racked up a 209-run target which was gunned down Suryakumar’s men back then, in an eventual two-wicket win with a ball to spare.
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7.00 PM IST on Wednesday.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
