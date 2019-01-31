India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Trent Boult’s fifer rattles India to just 92 all out

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday picked up a five-wicket haul as India suffered a batting collapse in the fourth ODI in Hamilton. The left-armer dismissed Shikhar Dhawan with a searing inswinger in the sixth over, after which he also dismissed the stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma for 7 in his next over.

India, without captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, failed to bounce back from the early dismissals as Boult continued to bowl tight lines to keep up the pressure. The fast bowler also took care of debutant Shubman Gill, who had received massive words of praise from Kohli after the third ODI.

Allrounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav also fell to Boult as the 29-year-old registered his fifth five-wicket haul in the ODIs. In doing so, he equalled former New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee’s record in 50-overs cricket.

In his quota of full 10 overs, Boult recorded figures of 21/5 with four maiden overs. India found themselves at 55/8 when Boult finished his spell. Men in Blue were eventually dismissed for 92 runs for their seventh lowest ODI total and second lowest in New Zealand.

At the interval Boult said, “To get them all-out for 92, didn’t see that coming. The ball swung and it came well for me. It was hot and humid, it’s a good wicket and credit to the boys. In conditions like these, you are going to make the most of it (winning the toss), coming after three good batting wickets. We were good in the field, had some energy and showed good intensity.”

Boult bowled 10 overs in a row to keep the pressure on India and was questioned if that was suggested by skipper Kane Williamson. “Bit of a both. Colin de Grandhomme bowled very well, hopefully, I don’t need to go out and bat today,” he added with a smile.

Apart from Boult, allrounder Colin de Grandhomme also impressed with his bowling skills as he picked up three wickets, including the dismissals of Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik for ducks in the same over. A late partnership from Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took India closer to the 100-run mark but it wasn’t breached in the end.

India have already won the series after picking up a 3-0 unassailable lead on Monday. Kohli, who led the side in the first three ODIs, was rested for the remainder of the tour, with an eye at the upcoming World Cup. Sharma was named as the stand in skipper in his absence.