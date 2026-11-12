India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Playing 11: Kishan and Siraj likely to feature for IND at Mount Maunganui

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A host of changes are expected for the visiting side as India take on New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Friday. With Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj all departing to join the Test side, it’s likely that Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will make their way into the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj is another name that is likely to feature as the pace bowling department is one short with the departure of Kamboj.
With Shreyas Iyer leading the side in Gill’s absence, Kishan is all but confirmed to open with Rohit Sharma, while the skipper might opt to bring in Gaikwad in the middle order. In case he wants to opt for someone else, he also has Tilak Varma at his disposal to call up from the bench.
For the Kiwis, pacer Matt Henry might come back into the squad, presuming he has recuperated well after the collision that took out Devon Conway, with the BlackCaps batter out of the ODI series. With Blair Tickner still unavailable, expect the hosts to stick with the same combination as the 3rd match.
IND vs NZ 4th ODI Predicted XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher
IND vs NZ Squads
New Zealand: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur