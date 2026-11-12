India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Playing 11: Kishan and Siraj likely to feature for IND at Mount Maunganui

A host of changes are expected for the visiting side as India take on New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Friday. With Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj all departing to join the Test side, it’s likely that Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will make their way into the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj is another name that is likely to feature as the pace bowling department is one short with the departure of Kamboj.

With Shreyas Iyer leading the side in Gill’s absence, Kishan is all but confirmed to open with Rohit Sharma, while the skipper might opt to bring in Gaikwad in the middle order. In case he wants to opt for someone else, he also has Tilak Varma at his disposal to call up from the bench.