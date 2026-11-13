India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Playing XI and toss coming up from Mount Maunganui

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action in Mount Maunganui. (CREIMAS)

With skipper Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper KL Rahul moving away from 50-over duties to firm up against the red ball, the focus will shift to multiple slots and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer as India take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Thursday

Although the series scoreline puts India 2-0 up front, the Kiwis will know that they only have themselves to blame for abject batting displays for lagging behind the visitors. The seam attack has nearly matched up to its Indian counterpart with the batters finding it hard to adjust to the seam and bounce. While Gill had a forgettable run, his opening partner Rohit Sharma too will be eyeing for a good hit out after two scratchy outings.

Story continues below this ad The focus will also move to how Iyer adjusts to leadership in the 50-over format as he makes his captaincy debut in the ODI format, with India also expected to test out a new opener and middle-order options. SCROLL BELOW FOR IND VS NZ 4TH ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES Live Updates Nov 13, 2026 06:36 AM IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Tim Seifert ahead of game "To their credit, these Indian bowlers have come to New Zealand and adapted well to the conditions. Hats off to them. No matter who you play in international cricket, you have to adapt to the wicket and the opposition, and they've done that extremely well" Nov 13, 2026 06:27 AM IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: NZ predicted XI Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher Nov 13, 2026 06:20 AM IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: IND probable XI Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh Nov 13, 2026 06:07 AM IST India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. The washout in the third ODI means New Zealand cannot win this series but can only level it. Can they do it at Bay Oval, which is the venue for the remaining two games? We shall see. The weather forecast promises to be good today, and the surface is flat here; let's wait and see what happens. Stay with us for all the updates. Ishan Kishan and the Road to 2027 World Cup Ishan Kishan of India plays a shot during the 5th T20I match between New Zealand and India at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand on November 1, 2026. (CREIMAS) A year ago, Ishan Kishan was outside the national setup. He had not played for India since the end of 2023. On Friday, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, he will be Shreyas Iyer’s vice-captain for the fourth ODI against New Zealand, and again for the fifth. READ MORE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd