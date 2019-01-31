India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India go into the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton having already sealed the series 3-0. A 4-0 lead will be India’s biggest series win in their 52 years of touring New Zealand having first visited the country back in 1967. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for India a memorable one with a solid performance. With the series already sealed, Rohit, who has a good record as stand-in captain and has three double hundreds in ODIs to his credit, would aim to tighten the noose around New Zealand in what could be another batting friendly track at Seddon Park. For India, the two remaining matches give the side an ideal platform to once again test the bench strength and give the younger men a feel of match situations.

When is India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

Advertising

The 4th ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

The 4th ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

What time does India vs New Zealand 4th ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

Advertising

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.