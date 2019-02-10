India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Twitterati calls Dinesh Karthik ‘Mr Over-confident’ for refusing single to Krunal Pandya

Chasing a mammoth target of 213 runs in the final T20I against New Zealand, India found themselves on the backfoot when they were reduced to 145/6 in 15.2 overs. However, Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya stitched a 63-run partnership off 28 balls to bring India back into the contest. However, the quickfire knocks by both the T20 specialists were not enough as India suffered a narrow defeat by four runs.

With 16 runs required in the final over, Karthik shocked everyone when he declined Krunal for a single in the third ball. After smashing the ball towards long-on Karthik denied from taking a single, while his partner had already reached the striker’s end and was forced to return to his end.

The right-handed batsman failed to hit a boundary in the next delivery and could only manage a single and the match slipped out of India’s hands. The 33-year-old batsman was confident that he could repeat his Nidahas Trophy heroics and guide India to victory but unfortunately, that did not happen. This incident left the Indian supporters fuming and Karthik became the subject of troll on Twitter. Here are few tweets:

Brilliant hitting by DK but small mistakes have a big effect on the result in T20s. Was a mistake to not take that single with Krunal at the other end.#IndVsNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 10 February 2019

Dinesh Karthik should not play for India after this. That is the most horrible thing I’ve seen in a while. — ADITYA (@StarkAditya) 10 February 2019

Not taking that run was the stupidest thing to do in the cricket field …ughhh Dinesh Karthik #INDvsNZ — Suchita (@Suchita_14) 10 February 2019

Mr. Dinesh Karthik you are not MS DHONI to deny a single and then finish with sixes. You might have done it once but you can’t do it every time like MS does… #INDvsNZt20 — Bastele Jhakday (@bastelej) 10 February 2019

Krunal Pandya after Dinesh Karthik refused him the single- pic.twitter.com/XNPApyKtRt — memewalaladaka (@memewalaladaka) 10 February 2019

That decision to NOT run a single by Dinesh Karthik boiled my blood. There is a reason he has not been regular in the team, fit for domestic cricket only or against Bangladesh. Poor understanding of match situation. He is not even close to Dhoni #INDvNZ — The Bong Mind ?? (@BongMindz) 10 February 2019

A first-ever T20 series win would have been icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory. With Sunday’s result, India has lost their first T20 series after winning nine and drawing one.