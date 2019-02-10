Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Twitterati calls Dinesh Karthik ‘Mr Over-confident’ for refusing single to Krunal Pandyahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-3rd-t20i-twitterati-calls-dinesh-karthik-mr-over-confident-for-refusing-single-to-krunal-pandya-5577538/

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Twitterati calls Dinesh Karthik ‘Mr Over-confident’ for refusing single to Krunal Pandya

With 16 runs required in the final over, Dinesh Karthik shocked everyone when he declined Krunal Pandya for a single in the third ball.

Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya stitched a 63-run partnership off 28 balls. (AP Photo)

Chasing a mammoth target of 213 runs in the final T20I against New Zealand, India found themselves on the backfoot when they were reduced to 145/6 in 15.2 overs. However, Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya stitched a 63-run partnership off 28 balls to bring India back into the contest. However, the quickfire knocks by both the T20 specialists were not enough as India suffered a narrow defeat by four runs.

With 16 runs required in the final over, Karthik shocked everyone when he declined Krunal for a single in the third ball. After smashing the ball towards long-on Karthik denied from taking a single, while his partner had already reached the striker’s end and was forced to return to his end.

The right-handed batsman failed to hit a boundary in the next delivery and could only manage a single and the match slipped out of India’s hands. The 33-year-old batsman was confident that he could repeat his Nidahas Trophy heroics and guide India to victory but unfortunately, that did not happen. This incident left the Indian supporters fuming and Karthik became the subject of troll on Twitter. Here are few tweets:

A first-ever T20 series win would have been icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory. With Sunday’s result, India has lost their first T20 series after winning nine and drawing one.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 We need someone to bat through 20 overs: Smriti Mandhana
2 Pakistan vs Australia ODI series schedule: Series to begin on March 22
3 India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Twitterati laments fall of 'too many wickets' as India lose final T20I