India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing XI tip-off: Sanju Samson to get a go in the last T20I

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 List: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Mangunai and gained a 1-0 the three-match T20I series after the first match in Wellington was washed off without a ball being bowled.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his second T20I ton (111* off 51 balls), with 11 fours and seven massive sixes, a player of the match ton which helped India register 191/6. In response, the hosts were restricted at 126 inside 18.5 overs. Going into the third T20I, here’s how the Indian team might line up and the issues they’ll look to resolve.

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Pant’s woes continue, chance for Gill?

Rishabh Pant’s struggles as a T20 batter continued in the second T2oI as he looked uncomfortable throughout his 12-ball-six run knock. It will be interesting to see if the management goes with Shubman Gill as the other opener alongside Ishan Kishan. The duo will also add the left-right variety on top of the order. However, Pant being the vice-captain still makes him the favorite to open in the last game as well.

The all-rounder conundrum

Be it Axar Patel or Washington Sundar, it seems like India’s options at seven are slim pickings. Sundar went for a golden duck on Sunday as the second wicket of Tim Southee’s hattrick. With the ball apart from Devon Conway’s mishit, the off-spinner took a beating, conceding 17 in his first over and finished with figures of 1/24 off his two overs.

Shreyas Iyer and short ball, Samson in?

Shreyas Iyer continued to struggle with short-pitch deliveries in the second T20I. Iyer was dismissed hit wicket after he went on the backfoot deep inside his crease expecting Lockie Ferguson to bowl short and quick. Sanju Samson, who didn’t start in the second match, has been effective in dealing with short balls and might be a suitable option in the middle order for India.

With Williamson missing for the third T20I, New Zealand may get in Mark Chapman into the side.

India predicted playing XI: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.