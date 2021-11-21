India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Probable Playing 11: More debuts on the card for Team India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing 11: India has been in top form during the first two T20Is played against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma’s new-look side has already won the series and the scoreline is 2-0 in their favour against the Blackcaps. This result is especially important for Rohit Sharma since this is his first series victory after taking over from Virat Kohli.

Having bagged the series already, the team management is probably in a comfortable place to explore other options and balance the workload accordingly as some of the players were also a part of the T20 World Cup team.

In light of this, Gautam Gambhir suggested that the Indian team should play Avesh khan in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He reckons that Khan will be able to exploit the wicket of Eden Gardens with his lethal pace and might trouble New Zealand’s batters. Avesh Khan had a great IPL stint with Delhi Capitals. He scalped 24 wickets in 16 matches. There are high chances that he can be seen donning the blue jersey at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could replace KL Rahul. Harshal Patel was already impressive on debut. Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal might get a look in.

India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult.