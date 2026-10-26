India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his place as Ishan Kishan sits out

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IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: With Ishan Kishan sitting out the third match as a precautionary measure, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will retain his place in the playing XI and will play at the No.3 spot. Sooryavanshi, who struggled to get into the team in his preferred opening slot due to the form of openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, finally got his chance in the second match after Kishan’s injury. He, however, could score just 4 runs and will be hoping to improve on his performance in Wellington on Tuesday.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without their experienced pace duo in Matt Henry, who they have rested for the remainder of the series, and Lockie Ferguson, who will skip the 3rd match and be available for the 4th and 5th T20Is at Auckland and Hamilton respectively. That opens the door for Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne to return to the side, and they’ll be looking to get the Kiwis on the board after the hosts fell 0-2 behind due to the double losses at Christchurch.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Predicted XI
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy
IND vs NZ T20I Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy