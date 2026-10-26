India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his place as Ishan Kishan sits out

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: With Ishan Kishan sitting out the third match as a precautionary measure, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will retain his place in the playing XI and will play at the No.3 spot. Sooryavanshi, who struggled to get into the team in his preferred opening slot due to the form of openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, finally got his chance in the second match after Kishan’s injury. He, however, could score just 4 runs and will be hoping to improve on his performance in Wellington on Tuesday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without their experienced pace duo in Matt Henry, who they have rested for the remainder of the series, and Lockie Ferguson, who will skip the 3rd match and be available for the 4th and 5th T20Is at Auckland and Hamilton respectively. That opens the door for Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne to return to the side, and they’ll be looking to get the Kiwis on the board after the hosts fell 0-2 behind due to the double losses at Christchurch.