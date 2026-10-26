India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

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India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in the third game at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium on Thursday, having taken a 2-0 lead with back-to-back wins in Christchurch.
The visitors have adapted quickly to unfamiliar conditions, with Sanju Samson setting the tone at the top and Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir finding form down the order.
New Zealand, desperate to keep the series alive, will hope the change of venue brings a change of fortune, while India will aim to maintain their momentum and wrap up the series with two games to spare.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I:
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Live streaming info
When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match take place?
The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, October 27.
Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match take place?
The third India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington.
What time will the toss for the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will kick off at 12:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.