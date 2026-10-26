India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in the third game at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium on Thursday, having taken a 2-0 lead with back-to-back wins in Christchurch.

The visitors have adapted quickly to unfamiliar conditions, with Sanju Samson setting the tone at the top and Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir finding form down the order.

New Zealand, desperate to keep the series alive, will hope the change of venue brings a change of fortune, while India will aim to maintain their momentum and wrap up the series with two games to spare.

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