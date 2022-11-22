scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
IND vs NZ Live: India look to end T20I series against New Zealand on a strong note

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India take on New Zealand in 3rd and final T20I.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 22, 2022 10:23:15 am
India | New Zealand | IND vs NZ | India vs New ZealandIndia vs New Zealand T20 Live: India lock horns with NZ.

IND vs NZ 2022, 3rd t20 Match Live Updates: After enduring a stormy innings from Suryakumar Yadav (111 from 51 balls), New Zealand will be scampering to find a way to contain the number 1 T20 batter in the world as they host India for the 3rd and final T20I in McClean Park on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya will look to continue his winning form as captain as India look to end the series on a positive note before the usual suspects return for the ODI series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be missing their captain Kane Williamson who had pre-arranged medical appointment and will sit this one out. The Kiwis will be adamant to at least get something out of this series as they look to enter the ODI series with a fresh and positive mindset.

Follow IND vs NZ live score and updates below.

India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs NZ live action from Napier. 

10:23 (IST)22 Nov 2022
India vs New Zealand Live: Hello and Welcome

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will look to seal off the three-match T20I with a win at McLean Park in Napier. India have taken a 1-0 lead after beating New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Mangunai. Another run-fest could be on the cards since the pitch is considered to be conducive to batters. However, both teams will also be wary of the rain threat. Stay tuned for live updates.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing XI tip-off: Sanju Samson to get a go in the last T20I

New Zealand will look to level the series in Napier after a thrashing in their previous game. (AP)

India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Mangunai and gained a 1-0 the three-match T20I series after the first match in Wellington was washed off without a ball being bowled.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his second T20I ton (111* off 51 balls), with 11 fours and seven massive sixes, a player of the match ton which helped India register 191/6. In response, the hosts were restricted at 126 inside 18.5 overs. Going into the third T20I, here’s how the Indian team might line up and the issues they’ll look to resolve. [Read More]

