IND vs NZ Live: India look to end T20I series against New Zealand on a strong note

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing XI tip-off: Sanju Samson to get a go in the last T20I

New Zealand will look to level the series in Napier after a thrashing in their previous game. (AP)

India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Mangunai and gained a 1-0 the three-match T20I series after the first match in Wellington was washed off without a ball being bowled.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his second T20I ton (111* off 51 balls), with 11 fours and seven massive sixes, a player of the match ton which helped India register 191/6. In response, the hosts were restricted at 126 inside 18.5 overs. Going into the third T20I, here’s how the Indian team might line up and the issues they’ll look to resolve. [Read More]