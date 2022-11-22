IND vs NZ Live: India look to end T20I series against New Zealand on a strong note

IND vs NZ 2022, 3rd t20 Match Live Updates: After enduring a stormy innings from Suryakumar Yadav (111 from 51 balls), New Zealand will be scampering to find a way to contain the number 1 T20 batter in the world as they host India for the 3rd and final T20I in McClean Park on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya will look to continue his winning form as captain as India look to end the series on a positive note before the usual suspects return for the ODI series.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will be missing their captain Kane Williamson who had pre-arranged medical appointment and will sit this one out. The Kiwis will be adamant to at least get something out of this series as they look to enter the ODI series with a fresh and positive mindset.
