IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A ruthless India are expected to seal their maiden T20 International series win in New Zealand as they take on the hosts in the third of the five-match series at Seddon Park on Wednesday. India won the other two matches in Auckland by margins of six and seven wickets respectively to go 2-0 up in the series. A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first ever T20I series’ win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

