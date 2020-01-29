India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand win toss, opt to field

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India play the third of the five-match series with one eye on their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. The two sides meet at Seddon Park, Auckland on Wednesday with Virat Kohli’s men holding 2-0 lead. India are currently placed fifth in the T20I rankings, and need to win the remaining three matches – this series 5-0 – to move up to fourth from their current fifth spot.
New Zealand will look for a solution against the Indian bowling, especially Jasprit Bumrah, who has regained much of his pre-injury rhythm. In both matches, the Kane Williamson-led side were unable to get him away, whether at the start or during the death overs. The hosts wil take confidence in the fact that they have won seven out of nine T20Is and will be hoping to stop India from taking an unassailable lead in the series.
Highlights
'I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes. Don't worry about too many changes, just go out there and do the job. No changes once again, the boys did a good job with both bat and ball, no need to make any changes at all.'
'We will bowl first. A new surface, hopefully, we will get something from it. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball. One change, Scott Kuggeleijn is in, for Hamish Benett,' says the Kiwi skipper.
KL Rahul scored half-centuries in all the last three T20I innings. While it was the fifth time when an Indian achieved that feat, he can be first Indian to hit half-centuries in four successive T20I innings. Earlier, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) and Chris Gayle (West Indies) hit four consecutive half-centuries for once each.
Kiwi opener Martin Guptill is just one run away to complete his 2,500 T20I runs. After Virat Kohli (2,745 runs) and Rohit Sharma (2.648 runs), Guptill will be the third batsman to score 2,500 T20I runs. What a batsman!
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has scored 1,088 runs as a T20I captain. He needs to score 25 more runs to become the most T20I run-scorer as an Indian captain. At present, MS Dhoni is ahead of Kohli as he scored 1,112 T20I runs as an Indian captain. Go Kohli go!
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is all set to reach another career milestone as he is just 48 runs away to complete his 10,000 international runs as an opening batsman. Currently, he has 9,952 runs under his belt as an opener. If he manages to do so today, he will be the fourth Indian to score 10,000 international runs as an opener.