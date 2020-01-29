India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand win toss, opt to field

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Hamilton on Wednesday India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Hamilton on Wednesday

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India play the third of the five-match series with one eye on their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. The two sides meet at Seddon Park, Auckland on Wednesday with Virat Kohli’s men holding 2-0 lead. India are currently placed fifth in the T20I rankings, and need to win the remaining three matches – this series 5-0 – to move up to fourth from their current fifth spot.

New Zealand will look for a solution against the Indian bowling, especially Jasprit Bumrah, who has regained much of his pre-injury rhythm. In both matches, the Kane Williamson-led side were unable to get him away, whether at the start or during the death overs. The hosts wil take confidence in the fact that they have won seven out of nine T20Is and will be hoping to stop India from taking an unassailable lead in the series.