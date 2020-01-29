India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Hamilton Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: Will rain play spoilsport at Hamilton?

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 3rd T20I, Hamilton Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: With already 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Team India eyeing on clinching the series for the first time in New Zealand on Wednesday. One thing that could stop Indians from doing so is the weather which looks suspicious as there could be rain in the afternoon in Hamilton.

According to the Accuweather, the conditions are expected to get more humid and cloudy. The day time will have passing showers but there will be no rains during the evenings. Though no rain is expected on the night of the match, the temperature could fluctuate between 26-18 degree celsius. So the match will start at 8.00 PM local time New Zealand time and 12.30 PM IST.

Look at the clouds behind Tim Southee on Tuesday:

Tim Southee sets the scene at Seddon Park ahead of the 3rd T20I against India tomorrow night. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/DPBugm03Vj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 28, 2020

Pitch Report:

Hamilton’s Seddon Park is known to be a high-scoring venue so the fans can expect a lot of runs. It does not require rocket science to understand that the pitch favours the batsmen. However, the spinners will get an extra edge as compared to the fast bowlers.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/ Daryl Mitchell

