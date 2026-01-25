India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Playing 11, Squad: Will Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel return for IND?

Hardik Pandya of India celebrates the wicket of Mark Chapham of New Zealand during the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on January 23, 2026. Photo: Surjeet Yadav / CREIMAS for BCCI

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Match Playing 11: India has a 2-0 lead going into the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav came into form with a blistering 87 runs from 32 balls. Alongside him was Ishan Kishan, who slammed a 32-ball 76 and won the Man of the Match award in a game which India chased down 209 runs from 15.3 overs.

However, bowling has been an issue for both sides in the series so far, while batting has not been a concern. Axar Patel was injured in the first T20I, and to replace him came Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana came in place of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah would likely return to the side after rest.