India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Playing 11, Squad: Will Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel return for IND?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Match Playing 11: India has a 2-0 lead going into the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav came into form with a blistering 87 runs from 32 balls. Alongside him was Ishan Kishan, who slammed a 32-ball 76 and won the Man of the Match award in a game which India chased down 209 runs from 15.3 overs.
However, bowling has been an issue for both sides in the series so far, while batting has not been a concern. Axar Patel was injured in the first T20I, and to replace him came Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana came in place of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah would likely return to the side after rest.
As per New Zealand, their batting has been functional. In the first T20I, Glenn Phillips blitzed with a brilliant innings, but in the second game, the contributions were more of cameos, but despite that, the side managed to put on decent scores. it is their bowling which has been a cause of concern and will need some modifications if they want to keep the series alive.
IND XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV
NZ XI: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs
