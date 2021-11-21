India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE Streaming: Captain Rohit Sharma will not waver from his ruthless approach but might try out a few of his reserve players as India aim for a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International, on Sunday.

Bilateral T20I series in various parts of the globe is fast losing its context due to too many private leagues but for Indian team, after their World Cup disaster, a series win might help in partially healing the wounds.

For New Zealand, it’s more about completing the assignment after a punishing schedule that will see them play five games (since T20 WC semi-final) in less than two weeks.

The inhuman scheduling means that a 0-3 defeat without services of skipper Kane Williamson will bruise egos but not deflate them as results of bilaterals count very little in the long run.

Having already pocketed the series with a couple of near perfect chases on Jaipur and Ranchi belters, there couldn’t have been a better venue than Eden Gardens for skipper Rohit to end the series on perfect note and also try out some of his reserve bench players.

The first series as full-time T20 captain has gone well for Rohit as he won two tosses, his bowlers put a stranglehold on Black Caps batters during end overs and then as a batter he provided great starts to set the platform.

The script has been flawless so far and before Rohit goes into the break, a 3-0 annihilation of New Zealand in ‘City of Joy’, where he once scored an epic 264 in an ODI, will be like an icing on the cake.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mohd Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match being played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (November 21). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.