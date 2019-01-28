India vs New Zealand: ‘India are the best ODI team on the road’ feels cricket fraternity as men in blue clinch series

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third one-day international to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, on Monday. Ross Taylor top-scored for the hosts with 93 (106 balls), while Tom Latham hit a 64-ball 51. However, Mohammed Shami did most of the damage with the ball picking up 3/41 and giving crucial breakthroughs throughout the Kiwi innings. Chasing 244, Rohit Sharma (62) and skipper Virat Kohli (60) hit half-centuries as India won the match with seven overs to spare.

I must confess I thought this would be a good, close series. But India is playing at another level. The bowling, in particular, has been exemplary. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 January 2019

India is the best ODI team on the road….just going from strength to strength. One more dominating performance. #NZvInd @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 January 2019

India take an unassailable 3-0 series lead! Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and VIrat Kohli set a solid platform before Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik finish off the pursuit of 244 with 42 balls remaining to win by 7 wickets.#NZvIND scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/C81irz9QmP pic.twitter.com/TSjWjEaYyI — ICC (@ICC) 28 January 2019

That was a fielder’s wicket, absolutely stunning catch from Hardik Pandya. #NZvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 January 2019

Man of the match Mohammed Shami spoke after the match and said, “It’s really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.”