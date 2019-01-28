India vs New Zealand: ‘India are the best ODI team on the road’ feels cricket fraternity as men in blue clinch series

Toggle Menu
India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third one-day international to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI. (Source: BCCI)

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third one-day international to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, on Monday. Ross Taylor top-scored for the hosts with 93 (106 balls), while Tom Latham hit a 64-ball 51. However, Mohammed Shami did most of the damage with the ball picking up 3/41 and giving crucial breakthroughs throughout the Kiwi innings. Chasing 244, Rohit Sharma (62) and skipper Virat Kohli (60) hit half-centuries as India won the match with seven overs to spare.

Man of the match Mohammed Shami spoke after the match and said, “It’s really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.”

