Watch: Shikhar Dhawan’s dreadful throw upsets Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian team immediately after his suspension was revoked by the BCCI last week. The all-rounder was slotted into the playing XI for the third ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. He came in as a replacement for Vijay Shankar who didn’t disappoint during his brief run with the Indian team. In the third ODI, Pandya had a decent outing whereby he took two wickets and took a blinder to dismiss Kane Williamson.

During his spell, Pandya on one instance was upset with Shikhar Dhawan’s fielding that cost India an overthrow and gifted New Zealand an extra run. The incident happened in the 14th over of the match when Ross Taylor and Williamson were in the middle after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami had sent back openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro respectively.

Pandya delivered a short delivery to Taylor, who pulled it towards mid-wicket region. Dhawan, who was placed at short mid-wicket region, was quick to collect the ball but in his attempted throw on the turn, to quickly release the ball, the southpaw lost control. The two batsmen initially took a single and were not ready for the second run until Dhawan’s throw went towards square leg with no one around.

Rohit Sharma who was backing up behind Pandya at the bowling end, attempt to shift his position but failed. Eventually the ball was picked up by Kedar Jadhav who sent it back to wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Frustrated with the effort, Pandya uttered “C’mon Yaar” to let his disappointment known.

In the end, New Zealand mustered 243 runs with Taylor top-scoring with 93 runs. Latham, too, scored a fifty with the duo stitching a 119 run stand for the fourth wicket. India lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win at Bay Oval will give them unattainable lead.