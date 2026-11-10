India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: Follow updates from IND vs NZ in Hamilton. (CREIMAS)

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma on Tuesday as the Hitman tries to get back to form in the third ODI match vs New Zealand in Hamilton. With the 2027 World Cup in mind, Rohit will look to shut the mouths of his critics and play an important knock at Seddon Park. The former India captain hasn’t been in the best of form in this series, having scored 0 and 23 in the first 2 matches

Also, regular skipper Shubman Gill will hope to seal the series here itself before he and other Test regulars leave the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming 2-match Test series. After that, the reins will be in the hands of T20I captain Shreyas Iyer.

Story continues below this ad As for the hosts, they will look to avoid losing the series here, having already gone down 3-2 in the T20I series. In the shortest format, they had gone down 3-0 before clawing back to make it 3-2, a far respectful result. Having already gone down 0-2 in the ODI series, the Kiwis will hope that the trajectory does not follow the T20I series. Scroll down to follow India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score Updates Live Updates Nov 10, 2026 06:24 AM IST India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: IND predicted XI Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar Nov 10, 2026 06:14 AM IST India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: NZ predicted XI Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher Nov 10, 2026 06:02 AM IST India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand in the third ODI. The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series, and a win today will mean the remaining two games will be dead rubbers. We have had a similar pattern during the T20I series; we have to wait and see if the Kiwis can launch a comeback today. Do stay with us for all the live updates. KL Rahul of India plays a shot during the 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on November 7, 2026. (CREIMAS) KL Rahul is the calm in India’s ODI middle order KL Rahul walked in at 47/4 in Wellington on Saturday, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gone and the chase slipping away. He did not try to rescue it with one big over. He put away the loose deliveries when they came, watched Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj depart, and was unbeaten on 26 off 38 balls when rain stopped play. India had won by four runs on DLS. While the spotlight is on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rahul has quietly held the fort in India’s middle order, batting between numbers four and seven. It was not a headline innings. He does not have a 360-degree game or the shots that make highlight reels. But he brings something India need just as much: the ability to walk in when the innings is in trouble, handle the pressure, rebuild and make up for lost time. (READ MORE)

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