India, already 2-0 up in the 5-match ODI series, will look to seal the deal on Tuesday as they take on hosts New Zealand in Hamilton. While Test regulars like captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav are set to leave the team after this match to prepare for the longest format, expect India to stick with the same combination that has won them the first two matches.

While Virat Kohli showed his mettle in the 1st ODI at Auckland, the other senior player, Rohit Sharma, is yet to get out of first gear. Rohit has scored 0 and 23 in the first two matches respectively and will be desperate to turn things around as the 2027 World Cup draws near. Also, Mohammed Siraj is unlikely to get a look in with the young India pace battery doing pretty well in the series.