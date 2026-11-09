India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Playing 11: Will Mohammed Siraj get a look-in at Hamilton

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Playing 11, Today Match, Full Squad, Players List: The Indian Express predicts the playing combinations of India and New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at Hamilton.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 10:48 PM IST
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI MatchIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match: Can Mohammed Siraj get into India's playing 11? (CREIMAS)

India, already 2-0 up in the 5-match ODI series, will look to seal the deal on Tuesday as they take on hosts New Zealand in Hamilton. While Test regulars like captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav are set to leave the team after this match to prepare for the longest format, expect India to stick with the same combination that has won them the first two matches.

While Virat Kohli showed his mettle in the 1st ODI at Auckland, the other senior player, Rohit Sharma, is yet to get out of first gear. Rohit has scored 0 and 23 in the first two matches respectively and will be desperate to turn things around as the 2027 World Cup draws near. Also, Mohammed Siraj is unlikely to get a look in with the young India pace battery doing pretty well in the series.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, will have a forced change with Matt Fisher replacing Blair Tickner, who was ruled out of the next two matches after suffering a concussion in the second game. He might be back in time for the 5th match, though. Barring that, the BlackCaps will likely retain the same lineup.

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IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher

IND vs NZ ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly

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