India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When is the 3rd ODI? Which TV channel is broadcasting 3rd ODI?

After dominating New Zealand in the first two ODIs, India will try to seal the series when they clash in the third match at The Bay Oval on Monday. Virat Kohli will be featuring for the final time in the series and the skipper would like to end on a high note. The skipper has been rested from the final two ODIs and the three-match T20I series with the heavy calendar ahead in mind.

New Zealand, on the other hand, would aim to bounce back in the series. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have been overpowered by the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the last two encounters and the hosts would hope not to repeat the same tale in the series decider.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

What time does India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squad:

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell/Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult