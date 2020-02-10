IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch the match?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India face New Zealand in the last match of the series. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India face New Zealand in the last match of the series.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will hope to salvage some pride in the last match of the ODI series against New Zealand on Tuesday. India lost the opener by four wickets on Wednesday after which succumbed to a bitter defeat in the second match on Saturday. Although Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were in fine form, Indian bowlers failed to turn up that day, which is something that Virat Kohli would look forward to address.

With Navdeep Saini reportedly replacing Shardul Thakur, India will be looking forward to attack the New Zealand batting order which shone through Ross Taylor and Tom Latham’s innings in the first ODI. On the other hand, the Kiwis would be looking forward to wrapping things up by maintaining their momentum, where there’s zero percent chance of precipitation.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will start at 07:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

