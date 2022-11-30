scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard: New Zealand start well with the ball

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Updates: IND look to tie series 1-1 in last and final ODI.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 30, 2022 7:34:14 am
India | New Zealand | India vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ | 3rd ODIIndia vs New Zealand Live: IND look to defeat NZ at Christchurch.

IND vs NZ 2022, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: A Shikhar Dhawan-led India will look to tie the series 1-1 as they take on New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday. India had lost the 1st ODI and the second one was abandoned due to rains

The non-inclusion of Sanju Samson in the T20Is against New Zealand have raised eyebrows. While Samson’s omission invited plenty of criticism, but he was again omitted from the second ODI because India can’t afford to drop to Rishabh Pant and lack of bowling options among the specialist batters also effectively mean that Sanju Samson has to once again sit out, like the last game where Deepak Hooda, because of his all-round skills, was preferred over the immensely popular cricketer from Kerala

The last match had five overs when the play was stopped initially before resuming as a 29-overs-per-side game. At 12.5 overs, it started to rain heavily again and the umpires decided to call the game off.

Follow IND vs NZ live updates below

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs NZ live action from Christchurch.

07:34 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: New faces
07:28 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Gill gets a beauty

Matt Henery bowls a peach to Gill. The ball pitched and moved away at the last moment. Gill trying to work that through the leg side was squared up completely.

IND 16/0

07:25 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Shikar is looking in the mood

Dhawan comes down the track off Southee and hits him over long-off for a massive six. The left-hander seems to middle everything at the movement. He is looking ominous.

IND 15/0

07:21 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Sun is out

Good news folks! the sun is peeping out through the clouds. Shikar Dhawan middle one over the point of Matt Henery. It is looking like a good surface to score a big total.

IND 8/0

07:18 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Tim Southee right on the money

Southee starts well. Not a lot of movement of the ball but tight lines and lengths by the veteran as expected. Would be interesting to see if Matt Henery can move the ball.

IND 5/0

07:13 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Openers walk into the middle

It is a bit cloudy here. Both Shikar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walk into the middle. Tim Southee and Matt Henery will be the opening combination for New Zealand. Let us see if they can extract some swing of the surface.

06:53 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: India playing XI

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

06:52 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: New Zealand playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

06:51 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Kane Williamson at the toss

Kane Williamson: We're gonna have a bowl first. Obviously the overhead conditions and green tinge, so. All our grounds are a bit different. It was a good team performance (in the first ODI), put under pressure and we responded well. The surface here generally has a lot of bounce. One change Milne comes in for Bracewell.

06:51 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Shikar Dhawan at the toss

Shikhar Dhawan: You always go with the mindet of winning. We are relaxed in the dressing room and are switching on whenever needed. We're just sticking to the processes. More grass on this surface, would have liked to bowl as well but we need to bat well. Last game I thought it would seam a lot, but it played well. Shubman has batted well, even Surya. It's about being positive and creating momentum. Same team.



06:45 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Pitch report

Pitch report: "It looks quite green and the record overall here shows that 280 is the average score batting first. It is a firm surface but there is a lot of a live grass on this. Cloud cover is on and definitely there will be a lot in it for the pacers." reckon Ashish Nehra and Murali Kartik.

06:45 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Pitch report

Pitch report: "It looks quite green and the record overall here shows that 280 is the average score batting first. It is a firm surface but there is a lot of a live grass on this. Cloud cover is on and definitely there will be a lot in it for the pacers." reckon Ashish Nehra and Murali Kartik.

06:44 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

We have a delayed start here. It is not raining yet here in Christchurch fingers are crossed though it is cloudy. Hope we have full a game. We will have a toss shortly.

06:22 (IST)30 Nov 2022
New Zealand vs India live updates: Can India level the series?

Welcome folks! We are in for the final ODI between India and New Zealand here in Christchurch which is south of New Zealand. Can India win the game and level the series? Will Rishab perform today? Many questions but only one way to find out. 

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI tip-off XI: Sanju Samson unlikely to play, Kuldeep for Yuzvendra Chahal

Sanju Samson (BCCI/Twitter)

Ahead of the series, stand-in coach VVS Laxman said multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20 cricket. “We need bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl.” But again, the lack of a sixth bowling option has become an achillies heel for Team India.

The non-inclusion of Sanju Samson in the T20Is against New Zealand have raised eyebrows. While Samson’s omission invited plenty of criticism, but he was again ommited from the second ODI because India can’t afford to drop to Rishabh Pant and lack of bowling options among the specialist batters also effectively mean that Sanju Samson has to once again sit out, like the last game where Deepak Hooda, because of his all-round skills, was preferred over the immensely popular cricketer from Kerala.

Since the last match was a wash-out, it will be interesting if interim head coach VVS Laxman decides to shuffle with the playing XI, especially the bowling attack where Kuldeep Yadav is yet to get an opportunity. But to leave out either Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar will be doing them a disservice. Sundar has proved his worth with the bat as well. (READ MORE)

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 06:00:02 am
