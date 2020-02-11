India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand aim for perfect revenge

New Zealand have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (AP/File Photo) New Zealand have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (AP/File Photo)

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India would search for a solitary win when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Mt. Maunganui on Tuesday. The Virat Kohli-led unit suffered consecutive defeats, first by four wickets, which was followed by another 22-run defeat, resulting in the first series defeat for the Men In Blue post the World Cup in 2019.

New Zealand, on the other hand, recovered well from their 5-0 drubbing in the shorter format and would now aim for perfect revenge against the Indian side. Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the first two encounters due to a shoulder injury, is expected to line-up for the final encounter. Scroll down for LIVE UPDATES!