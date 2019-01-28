India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: India are teaching us a lesson, says Kane Williamson

India completely outplayed New Zealand in third one-day international to beat the hosts by seven-wickets and clinch series in fine style on Monday. It was a complete team effort after the bowlers shot New Zealand out for 243 in 49 overs. The chase was a cakewalk with skipper Kohli (60, 74 balls) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (62, 77 balls) adding 113 runs for the second wicket to set up the victory in only 43 overs.

Earlier, in New Zealand innings, the only highlight was the 119-run fourth wicket stand between Ross Taylor (93 off 106 balls) and Tom Latham (51 off 64 balls). Skipper Kane Williamson once again failed to convert from a good start and could only muster 28.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Williamson admitted that his side still had quite a few areas to address and said, “They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side.”

“The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we gotta be better than that. The margins are large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement. I think everybody is wanting to contribute more. The wicket was tough and the partnership between Latham and Ross was outstanding. I think we are going okay with the ball in hand. We need early wickets to put pressure on the opposition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli appreciated the effort by his team and said,”Amazing. Three clinical games for us. Couldn’t have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games. The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me.”

“We really enjoy ourselves and even at the end when Rayudu and Karthik were batting, we were sitting in the change room and cheering for every run. That’s how the environment in the dressing room is,” he said.

“The guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn’t get runs in a couple of games, he’s actually hungry to score runs and the opposition feels a bit nervous because he’s gonna fire at some stage. So, that’s the kind of confidence we carry in the team right now; in the batting department as well as the bowling department. The guys are making those impactful performances and that’s why we have been winning convincingly. Hopefully, we can win the last 2 games,” he added.

Man of the match Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 3/41. Reflecting on his spell Shami said, “It’s really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.”