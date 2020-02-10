India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XI Prediction

Ravi Shastri and Jasprit Bumrah at an India training session on eve of the 3rd ODI (Twitter/BCCI) Ravi Shastri and Jasprit Bumrah at an India training session on eve of the 3rd ODI (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India will look to avoid a whitewash when they take on hosts New Zealand in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. While India had handed a 5-0 defeat to New Zealand in the recent series, the hosts are on the verge of handing a similar hiding to the Indian team in the ODI series.

Kylie Jamieson will be looking to carry on from where he left off in the 2nd ODI. Kane Williamson is also expected to be part of the 3rd ODI. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner have also been added to the squad ahead of the final ODI. From India, the 2nd ODI saw Shreyas Iyer continuing his fine form, while KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are expected to fire again. Navdeep Saini was the surprise batting package from last time around.

Dream 11: KL Rahul, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kylie Jamieson, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn

