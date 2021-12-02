India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will rain affect play?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Mumbai Weather Forecast: India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. But, the untimely rains are threatening to play spoilsport.

After a pulsating draw in Kanpur, both sides are looking for a win in Mumbai.

However, both teams will have a cautious look at the weather in Mumbai. After some off-season rain on Wednesday, both the Virat Kohli-led side and Kane Williamson-led team were forced to call off their respective training sessions.

According to AccuWeather, the chances of the match taking place are fairly high as the estimates for Friday are “humid with partial sunshine”. The chances of a thunderstorm are 0% and the overall probability of rain is estimated to be at 25%. The cloud cover is likely to be at 74% in the morning but as the day progresses to the afternoon, it is likely to come down to 35%. In the final session of the first day of action, the probability of rain is expected to come down to as low as 1%.

“Intensity (of the rainfall) will be decreased by December 2,” said Jayanta Sarkar, the head of Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD on Wednesday.

As for the pitch, the Wankhede strip has a pretty bald look with all grass shaved off to help the slow bowlers. However, the pitch that will be on offer at the Wankhede Stadium from Friday is expected to help both the seamers as well as the spinners.

The persistent rain, with the pitches being undercover, means that there is bound to be moisture underneath the surface. The extra moisture will help the seamers and it might also help the tweakers as it helps in getting an appreciable turn.

Even if the intensity of the rainfall decreases on Friday, the start of play could be delayed due to a wet outfield. A lot of it depends on the Wankhede ground-staff.