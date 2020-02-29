India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to level series

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Christchurch will host the 2nd Test from Saturday. (Twitter/BCCI) India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Christchurch will host the 2nd Test from Saturday. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India will be looking to level the Test series when they are hosted in Christchurch for Day 1 of the 2nd Test on Saturday. New Zealand won the 1st Test by 10 wickets.

Ishant Sharma is expected to miss the second Test with an ankle injury and Ravindra Jadeja could come into the XI. For New Zealand, it could be an all-pace attack considering that Ajaz Patel, the specialist left-arm spinner, had precious little to do at the Basin Reserve. With Neil Wagner getting his place back, the team management would find it difficult to bench Kyle Jamieson.

Clouds are expected over Christchurch for all the five days of the 2nd Test. There is come chance of rain on Days 1 and 5, according to weather predictions. The pitch is expected to behave like the one in Wellington, where Day 1 had a lot of assistance for pace bowling.