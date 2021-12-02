India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in view. (File)

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: After a pulsating draw in Kanpur, India will take on New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai on Friday.

The hosts blanked the Black Caps 3-0 in the three-match T20I series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma last month but failed to win the opening Test of the series, thanks to the strong defiance of the opposition batters. Virat Kohli is set to return to action after a well-earned break and will hope to help his team seal the series against the Kane Williamson-led side. Whether the regular captain goes for a slight rejig in the combination to accommodate first Test centurion Shreyas Iyer, it remains to be seen. As for the weather, rain is likely to affect the proceedings as Mumbai has been experiencing some off-season rainfall in the last couple of days.

Where will the second Test between India and New Zealand be held?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the second Test between India and New Zealand start?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (December 3). The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the second Test between India and New Zealand?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the second Test between India and New Zealand online?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can follow all the live updates and commentary on www.indianexpress.com.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner