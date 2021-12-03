India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Virat Kohli returns but will rain will play spoilsport?

The pitch has mostly remained under sheets followed by two layers of covers. (Screengrab/Express)

IT has been a weird build-up to Mumbai’s first Test match in five years. Unseasonal rain has not allowed any practice for New Zealand, while India have been restricted to an indoor session at the suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex. Usually hot and humid Mumbai has done as good an impersonation of Wellington or Auckland on a cool grey day as it perhaps can.

The pitch has mostly remained under sheets followed by two layers of covers. They were unpeeled last afternoon to reveal a surface that appeared to be devoid of grass. It was understandably strewn with dark patches suggesting some moisture had seeped in, and the groundstaff were seen trying to dry the good-length area. The fuller-length area seems to have been given a firm dusting earlier, and bore a barer look compared to the rest of the pitch.