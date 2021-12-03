India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Virat Kohli returns but will rain will play spoilsport?

scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
December 3, 2021 8:24:34 am
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: Virat Kohli’s return after a well-earned break couldn’t have come in a more unenvious setting as he needs to tread the fine line between tough and prudent in his selection calls when India take on New Zealand in the second and final Test at the rain-soaked ‘Maximum City’ from Friday. (More Cricket News)

After an anti-climactic end to the first Test where New Zealand escaped with a creditable draw defying the Indian spinners on a slow turner, the home team under its regular captain would certainly go for a slight rejig in the combination.

IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav

NZ Probable XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindran, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

Squads:

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

ind vs nz, wankhede The pitch has mostly remained under sheets followed by two layers of covers. (Screengrab/Express)

IT has been a weird build-up to Mumbai’s first Test match in five years. Unseasonal rain has not allowed any practice for New Zealand, while India have been restricted to an indoor session at the suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex. Usually hot and humid Mumbai has done as good an impersonation of Wellington or Auckland on a cool grey day as it perhaps can.

The pitch has mostly remained under sheets followed by two layers of covers. They were unpeeled last afternoon to reveal a surface that appeared to be devoid of grass. It was understandably strewn with dark patches suggesting some moisture had seeped in, and the groundstaff were seen trying to dry the good-length area. The fuller-length area seems to have been given a firm dusting earlier, and bore a barer look compared to the rest of the pitch. (READ MORE)

