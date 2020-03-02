India fail to put up fight on Day 3, New Zealand complete Test series sweep

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on a 103-run stand to take New Zealand to the brink of victory. (Twitter/BlackCaps) Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on a 103-run stand to take New Zealand to the brink of victory. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

New Zealand chased down 132 runs to win the 2nd Test in Christchurch on Monday. India struck back with late wickets but the 103-run stand between the Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell ensured that the hosts won the 2nd Test by 7 wickets and won the series 2-0.

Handshakes at Hagley after a 7 wicket win. The team have now won six Test series in a row at home. Scorecard | https://t.co/z3Er2dXVK3 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/iGxvEdXjah — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2020

India were bowled out for 124 in their second innings within the first hour of Day 3. Looking to build on their overnight lead of 97, Ravindra Jadeja (16* off 22 balls) was the only bright spark for India in the day, even though he was left stranded at the end.

Hanuma Vihari was strangled down the leg side in the third over of the morning. Rishabh Pant was caught behind in the next over, as India lost both their overnight batsmen early on. Mohammed Shami picked out a fielder in the deep soon after, bringing India down to their last wicket. Jasprit Bumrah was run out in trying to get Jadeja on strike.

India bowlers started off well in their defence of a modest total but found luck hard to come by. At Lunch, New Zealand were 46/0, needing 86 more runs to win.

Tom Latham was caught behind for 52 in the second session with a few runs to get for victory. Kane Williamson (5) also followed soon after, with Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah getting the wickets. Tom Blundell (55) was bowled out by Bumrah with just 11 runs left to get.

Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls stuck around for the winning runs as the Test was wrapped up within Tea on Day 3.

