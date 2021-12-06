India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: IND on the cusp of victory against Kiwis

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score and Updates.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: New Zealand slumped to 140/5 at stumps on day three of the second test against India on Sunday with the visitors needing another 400 runs for an improbable victory.

India, meanwhile, is just five wickets away from a series win in the two-match contest. The first test in Kanpur was drawn.

India, which declared its second innings at 276/7 to set a 540-run target for the Black Caps, started losing wickets after lunch.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 276 for seven declared in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56).

New Zealand: 62 and 140 for five in 45 overs (Henry Nicholls 36 batting; Daryl Mitchell 60, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/27).

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel