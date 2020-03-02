India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India’s lead crosses 100

India take on New Zealand on Day 3 of the 2nd and final Test (Source: AP) India take on New Zealand on Day 3 of the 2nd and final Test (Source: AP)

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India are batting in their second innings on Day 3. They stormed back into the second and final Test against New Zealand on Sunday, taking all 10 wickets to dismiss the hosts for 235 and extending their slender lead to 97 by the close of play on day two at Hagley Oval. The Black Caps, however, ran through the Indian top order to reduce the tourists to 90 for six at stumps on an extraordinary day when 16 wickets fell.

Hanuma Vihari (five not out) and Rishabh Pant, who had scored a single off a thick edge, resume on Monday looking to give their attack something to bowl at in New Zealand’s second innings. Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final-session batting collapse on day one, India needed something special to get back into the match.