India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India’s lead crosses 100

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India are batting in their second innings on Day 3. They stormed back into the second and final Test against New Zealand on Sunday, taking all 10 wickets to dismiss the hosts for 235 and extending their slender lead to 97 by the close of play on day two at Hagley Oval. The Black Caps, however, ran through the Indian top order to reduce the tourists to 90 for six at stumps on an extraordinary day when 16 wickets fell.
Hanuma Vihari (five not out) and Rishabh Pant, who had scored a single off a thick edge, resume on Monday looking to give their attack something to bowl at in New Zealand’s second innings. Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final-session batting collapse on day one, India needed something special to get back into the match.
Highlights
Pant gets runs in the first over of the day. A couple of runs and then a single to take India's lead up to 100. Vihari lets it pass to the keeper to start off. Brendon McCullum reckons a target of 250 would be too much on this ground. A lead of around 200 would be competetive. Boult bowls the second over. IND 93/6, lead by 100 runs
The New Zealand team walk out in an exuberant mood. From their point of way, they will be looking to wrap up this innings early on and wrap up the match by today. For India, if Vihari and Pant can hang around for the first hour of the day, there will be new hope. Southee to bowl the first over of the day.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 in Christchurch. India begin with a lead of 97 runs, with Pant and Vihari to bat. Jadeja to come after this. If India can get their lead to something around 200, there could be a great contest on the cards. 16 wickets fell on Day 2. A total of 14 more wickets to fall in the match. So there are chances that this match could be over by today.