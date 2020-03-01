India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: IND look for breakthrough

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand resume their innings in Christchurch. (File Photo) India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand resume their innings in Christchurch. (File Photo)

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand will start Day 2 from 63/0, trailing India by 179 runs. India were bowled out for 242.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first with a green pitch on offer. Despite Prithvi Shaw’s (54 off 64 balls) attacking start, Mayank Agarwal was rattled on the pads to be lbw for 7 by Trent Boult, as NZ got the early wicket they wanted. Shaw got to his 50 off 61 balls. He was then caught in the slips on 54. Virat Kohli was lbw off Tim Southee soon after the Lunch break, as New Zealand gained the upper hand in the match for the first time. Southee got Rahane to edge to the slips for 7 soon after as well. Hanuma Vihari (55 off 70 balls) and Pujara built a good partnership after Tim Southee scalped Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane after the Lunch break. Vihari was caught behind off the last ball of the second session. Cheteshwar Pujara was gone for 54 at the beginning of the third session, leaving the Indian lower order exposed. There was a collapse from the Indian side thereon, and India were bowled out for 242. Kyle Jamieson (5/45) took a five-wicket haul in only his second Test.