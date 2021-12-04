India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: IND to resume play on 221/4

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: India will resume their first innings on 221/4 on the second day of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mayank Agarwal (120*) hit a gritty hundred to rescue the hosts after New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (4/73) had put them in a spot of bother with three quick wickets on the weather-hit first day. At stumps, Wriddhiman Saha kept the opener company on 25*. Earlier, both Shubman Gill (44) and Shreyas Iyer (18) partnered Agarwal for two separate 80-run stands. On the other hand, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were dismissed on ducks as India were reduced to 80/3 from 80/0 at one point.

Both sides were dealt injury blows before the Test with the tourists losing captain Kane Williamson to an elbow problem while the hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side in Kanpur in Kohli’s absence, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma. The opening Test ended in a thrilling draw, with New Zealand’s last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny the hosts a victory.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel