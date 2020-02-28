India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Christchurch Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Cloud cover expected

The Christchurch pitch will be like the Wellington pitch had been for the 1st Test, expects Ajinkya Rahane. (Twitter/BlackCaps) The Christchurch pitch will be like the Wellington pitch had been for the 1st Test, expects Ajinkya Rahane. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 2nd Test, Christchurch Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: India and New Zealand will begin the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday amid cloudy conditions and possibility of rainfall.

Day 1 of the first Test, which New Zealand won by 10 wickets, had been hampered by rain. Clouds are expected to hover over Christchurch for all the five days of the 2nd Test. There is come chance of rain on Days 1 and 5, according to weather predictions.

According to The Weather Channel’s Met Team, Christchurch shall largely remain under cloud cover for the entirety of the five-day test match. The first and fifth days of the game may get hampered by wet weather, as isolated rains have been forecast over the region on Saturday (February 29) and Wednesday (March 4) mornings. Chances of precipitation on the rest of the days remain low, at 10-20%.

Accuweather suggests that Day 1 will start with some cloud cover. Later in the day, the sun will be out. However, cloud cover will be maintained throughout the Test match, with light showers expected late on Days 4 and 5.

Pitch: The pitch is expected to behave like the one in Wellington, where Day 1 had a lot of assistance for pace bowling. Two days before the second Test, the surface in Christchurch looked to be the same. The BCCI posted an image of the pitch with the caption: ‘Spot the pitch’.

“I generally don’t see the wicket before the game. But see whatever we expected, we got in Wellington, we expect the same here. The India A guys played here and Hanuma (Vihari) was telling us that the wicket was much better. There is good pace and bounce on this wicket. We will have to see and assess the conditions very quickly on the first day of the game and play accordingly,” Ajinkya Rahane told reporters ahead of the match.

The day-time temperatures on Saturday and Wednesday are also expected to hover between 16-18°C. Gentle winds below 20 kph are on the cards, while the humidity levels are likely to run between 58% to 73%.

