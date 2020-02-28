India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: Ishant Sharma might not feature in Christchurch. (Source: Reuters) India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: Ishant Sharma might not feature in Christchurch. (Source: Reuters)

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After getting a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the hosts, Virat Kohli and his men will look to bounce back to level the Test series in Christchurch after losing the ODI series 3-0.

Kohli expressed after the first Test that India would have to be more confident on the attack with the bat, so it’s expected that one among Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, and Cheteshwar Pujara will show positive intent. Otherwise, the defensive game will bound to put too much pressure on the skipper. Prithvi Shaw was also back in the nets and might open alongside Mayank Agarwal.

However, Ishant Sharma has aggravated his right ankle injury and might miss the second Test. The visitors, in all likelihood, will have two changes in the playing XI with Ravichandran Ashwin likely to lose his spot to Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav or Navdeep Saini will be inducted in case Ishant fails to make it.

For New Zealand, it could be an all-pace attack considering that Ajaz Patel, the specialist left-arm spinner, had precious little to do at the Basin Reserve. With Neil Wagner getting his place back, the team management would find it difficult to bench Kyle Jamieson who won Man of the Match award on Test debut.

READ | INDvNZ 2nd Test Playing XI: Rishabh Pant likely to be retained

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will start at 4 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd