India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: ‘Hitman is bossing the shortest format’, cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma

With India levelling the T20I series with a 7-wicket win in the 2nd T20I, the cricket fraternity hailed Rohit Sharma for becoming the highest run-scorer in the format.

Rohit Sharma scored 50 off 29 deliveries. (AP Photo)

After going down in the first encounter by 80 runs on Wednesday, India bounced back as the Men In Blue secured a comprehensive seven wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland on Friday. Chasing 159, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant reached the target with seven balls to spare. Pant hit the winning runs, as he smashed Scott Kuggeleijn straight down the ground for a boundary in the second-last delivery of his final over.

It was skipper Rohit Sharma, who set the platform for the chase, sat the beginning. The Indian opener scored 50 off 29 deliveries, before he was dismissed by Ish Sodhi. With this knock, the right-handed batsman also became the cricketer with the most number of runs in T20Is. The Indian, who has featured in 92 T20Is so far, now has amassed 2288 runs under his name. On the course, Sharma also brought up his century of sixes.

With India levelling the series, the cricket fraternity hailed Rohit Sharma for becoming the highest run-scorer in the format:

With the contest squared at 1-1, India will now play their final and third match of the series on Sunday in Hamilton.

