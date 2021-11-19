scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing XI: Another debut on the cards?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing XI: The second game of the series is in Ranchi on Friday and India are unlikely to make any changes.

Updated: November 19, 2021 3:44:46 pm
India vs New Zealand T20IIndia take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Ranchi. (AP)

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav struck a blistering half-century as India held on to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first of three Twenty20s in Jaipur on Wednesday and get Rahul Dravid’s reign as head coach off to a winning start.

Chasing 165, India clinched victory with two balls to spare thanks to a career-best 62 from Yadav, who played some classy strokes after captain Rohit Sharma (48) and KL Rahul (15) had given the hosts a fine start with a 50-run opening stand.

The second game of the series is in Ranchi on Friday and India are unlikely to make any changes. However, if the injury to Siraj is serious then Harshal Patel might get a look in.

New Zealand could consider bringing in Ish Sodhi in place of Todd Astle who proved to be expensive in the previous game.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Avesh Khan

New Zealand Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Todd Astle/Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

