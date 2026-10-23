India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing 11: Will India stick to same line-up? Or bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Playing 11 , Full Squad, Players List

Shreyas Iyer will probably stick with the same line-up as the first game; although it looked rusty, it secured the win. The ball is in the Kiwis’ court if they want to make any changes.

Their bowling looked quite concerning, at least initially, more so than the Indian batters trying things out. The Kiwi bowlers offered premature freebies, which made things easier for Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

The Kiwis would likely hope to change their pace department. If the Indians want to rest a pacer, they would likely bring in Prince Yadav. Otherwise, the side has been fixed on playing three all-rounders and four frontline bowlers to lengthen the batting order.