India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing 11: Will India stick to same line-up? Or bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Playing 11 , Full Squad, Players List
Shreyas Iyer will probably stick with the same line-up as the first game; although it looked rusty, it secured the win. The ball is in the Kiwis’ court if they want to make any changes.
Their bowling looked quite concerning, at least initially, more so than the Indian batters trying things out. The Kiwi bowlers offered premature freebies, which made things easier for Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
The Kiwis would likely hope to change their pace department. If the Indians want to rest a pacer, they would likely bring in Prince Yadav. Otherwise, the side has been fixed on playing three all-rounders and four frontline bowlers to lengthen the batting order.
Batting from both sides, though, was top-notch in the first game. While the pitch offered little help to the bowlers, batters capitalised on everything thrown at them. Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir starred for India, while Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen did the bulk of the work for the Kiwis.
Predicted XIs
IND predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
NZ predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy