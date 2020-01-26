IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: KL Rahul continues to impress as India go 2-0 up

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 57 from 50 balls. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 57 from 50 balls. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer once again proved their mettle as the duo guided India to a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland on Sunday. Rahul remained unbeaten on 57 from 50 balls, while middle-order batsman Iyer fetched 44 in 33 deliveries, helping the team chase down a paltry 133 in just 17.3 overs.

With this emphatic victory, the Men In Blue have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and are just one win away from winning their maiden T20I series in New Zealand.

Toss: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first.

First Innings: After electing to bat first, Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro got off to a cautious start adding 48 runs in the powerplay overs. Shradul Thakur, who had an off game in the previous encounter, inflicted the first blow on the hosts as he removed Guptill on 33 (20) in the final delivery of the sixth over.

New Zealand batsmen failed to replicate their show as they had produced in the series opener and were soon found dwindling in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Colin Munro, who smashed a half-century in the first T20I, was the second man to be removed on 26 (25) by Shivam Dube.

Kiwi skipper Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor also couldn’t do much as the hosts could only manage 132/5 in their respective 20 overs.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the key bowler as he bowled nine dots and picked two wickets in his four overs quota. Meanwhile, seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Shradul, and Dube scalped a wicket each.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to take a 2-0 lead in the series 🔥🙌 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kYNGckrhjz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2020

Second Innings: Rohit Sharma’s poor show with the bat continued as the 32-year-old once again failed to reach double digits in the ongoing T20I series. Skipper Kohli also couldn’t do much as he was removed on 11(12) by Tim Southee.

However, a solid 86-run stand between Rahul and Iyer for the third-wicket ensured India another emphatic win over the hosts.

Game changer: India all-rounder Jadeja was the game changer considering the line and length the left-arm spinner maintained in the clash. In a peculiarly shaped ground with shorter boundary length, the Kiwis failed to score a single boundary in the 24 deliveries he bowled. The all-rounder conceded just 18 runs in four overs, out of which nine were dots.

Brief Score: New Zealand – 132/5 in 20 overs (Tim Seifert – 33*, Colin Munro – 33; Ravindra Jadeja – 18/2, Jasprit Bumrah – 21/1) | India – 135/3 in 17.3 overs (KL Rahul – 57*, Shreyas Iyer – 44; Tim Southee – 20/2, Ish Sodhi 33/1)

