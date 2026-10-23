India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ?

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India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India has taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series against New Zealand, and all eyes will now be on the second game at the same venue. Though the visitors won the match, they had moments when the game could have gone the other way.
India would want to note a few things about their bowling. Especially the role of the fifth bowler, divided between Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir, has not looked completely convincing yet. But their valuable addition to the batting side has been unquestionable.
New Zealand, on the other hand, played pretty decent cricket in that game, but their bowling during the powerplay against Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma let the hosts get the hook. If they can tweak a few things, they have a competent side to make a resounding comeback in the series.
All You Need To Know About India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 24.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?
The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I online in India?
The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 12:30 PM IST onwards.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.