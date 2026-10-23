India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India has taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series against New Zealand, and all eyes will now be on the second game at the same venue. Though the visitors won the match, they had moments when the game could have gone the other way.

India would want to note a few things about their bowling. Especially the role of the fifth bowler, divided between Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir, has not looked completely convincing yet. But their valuable addition to the batting side has been unquestionable.

New Zealand, on the other hand, played pretty decent cricket in that game, but their bowling during the powerplay against Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma let the hosts get the hook. If they can tweak a few things, they have a competent side to make a resounding comeback in the series.