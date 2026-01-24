India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: where to watch IND vs NZ Match on streaming and broadcast?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India will aim to extend its T20 dominance as the preparations for the World Cup will continue when they take on New Zealand in the second match of the five-game series today.
The comprehensive performance in Nagpur will have been a major boost for the team management after the ODI series defeat and it was an exhibition across departments with several in-form stars bringing their best to the fore. While Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya provided the batting blitz, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy continued their superb form with the ball. However, there are areas to fine-tune.
Though skipper Suryakumar Yadav finally found some runs, he was nowhere near his best in the format during the first outing. India’s seam spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also had an unusually quiet outing, and on the day of his 10th year in international cricket, the pace ace will be keen to make amends.
When does the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I match take place?
The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday, January 23, 2026.
What is the venue of the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I match?
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
At what time will the toss for the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will happen at 6.30 pm.
At what time will the 2nd India vs New Zealand T20I start?
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be streamed live from 7.00 PM IST on Friday.
How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on streaming and broadcast?
You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.
Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes
