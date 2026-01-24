India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: where to watch IND vs NZ Match on streaming and broadcast?

Ishan Kishan of India and Suryakumar Yadav (C) of India during the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on January 23, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

India will aim to extend its T20 dominance as the preparations for the World Cup will continue when they take on New Zealand in the second match of the five-game series today.

The comprehensive performance in Nagpur will have been a major boost for the team management after the ODI series defeat and it was an exhibition across departments with several in-form stars bringing their best to the fore. While Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya provided the batting blitz, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy continued their superb form with the ball. However, there are areas to fine-tune.

Though skipper Suryakumar Yadav finally found some runs, he was nowhere near his best in the format during the first outing. India’s seam spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also had an unusually quiet outing, and on the day of his 10th year in international cricket, the pace ace will be keen to make amends.