IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: Rain likely to play spoilsport again

IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score: After the rain washed out the first T20I, both India and New Zealand will be praying to the rain gods come Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With reports of split captaincy doing the rounds, selectors will be keen to see how this new look India performs under Hardik Pandya. If the weather permits, it’s very likely that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be leading India’s batting attack while Sanju Samson might come in as number 3. Rishabh Pant’s position is still not clear and he may open the batting or might sure up the middle order.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to exorcise the demons of the past T20 World Cup with Kane Williamson looking to come back to form after his recent poor run in T20Is which led to him being let go by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. India will also have to be wary of the Black Caps opening combination with Finn Allen and Devon Conway both having the tools to dismantle any bowling attack in the world. Ask Australia in the T20 World Cup.
As the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda swung their bats hard, the Indian team’s practice session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington bore a different look from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.
Not just in personnel, but also in approach, as seen in a video uploaded by the BCCI.(read more)
A lot has been said and written since India’s ten-wicket hammering by England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. India’s timid approach in back-to-back T20I World Cups has made one thing clear – this team is far away from winning an ICC tournament.
It has been nine years since MS Dhoni’s team lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, India went through a very conservative ‘experimental’ phase which lacked real experiments.(read more)
India vs New Zealand Playing 11 List: A young India will aim to play a fearless brand of cricket in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.(read more)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I to be played between hosts New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The first T20I match of the three-match series was washed out without even a single ball was bowled.