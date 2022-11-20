scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Live now

IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: Rain likely to play spoilsport again

India vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd T20 Live Updates: India take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 20, 2022 11:01:09 am
India | New Zealand | IND vs NZ | IND vs NZ T20 |India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard: IND clash with NZ.

IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score: After the rain washed out the first T20I, both India and New Zealand will be praying to the rain gods come Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.  With reports of split captaincy doing the rounds, selectors will be keen to see how this new look India performs under Hardik Pandya. If the weather permits, it’s very likely that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be leading India’s batting attack while Sanju Samson might come in as number 3. Rishabh Pant’s position is still not clear and he may open the batting or might sure up the middle order.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to exorcise the demons of the past T20 World Cup with Kane Williamson looking to come back to form after his recent poor run in T20Is which led to him being let go by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. India will also have to be wary of the Black Caps opening combination with Finn Allen and Devon Conway both having the tools to dismantle any bowling attack in the world. Ask Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Follow IND vs NZ live score and updates below

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs NZ live action from Mount Maunganui.

11:01 (IST)20 Nov 2022
NZ vs IND Live: As India begins search for T20 specialists, can the likes of Ishan Kishan step it up?

As the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda swung their bats hard, the Indian team’s practice session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington bore a different look from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

Not just in personnel, but also in approach, as seen in a video uploaded by the BCCI.(read more)

10:32 (IST)20 Nov 2022
NZ vs IND Live: Ultra-aggressive openers, batters who can bowl

A lot has been said and written since India’s ten-wicket hammering by England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. India’s timid approach in back-to-back T20I World Cups has made one thing clear – this team is far away from winning an ICC tournament.

It has been nine years since MS Dhoni’s team lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, India went through a very conservative ‘experimental’ phase which lacked real experiments.(read more)

10:16 (IST)20 Nov 2022
NZ vs IND Live: Possible game time for Pant, Samson and finger spinners

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 List: A young India will aim to play a fearless brand of cricket in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.(read more)

09:09 (IST)20 Nov 2022
NZ vs IND Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I to be played between hosts New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The first T20I match of the three-match series was washed out without even a single ball was bowled.  

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Playing XI tip-off: Pant & Samson to feature, Umran Malik to return back in India colors

The first T20I between India and New Zealand was called off. (Twitter/BCCI)

Under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, India would look to give playing time to a young XI in the second of the three T20Is against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

After the first game in Wellington was washed out, it is still expected that India will introduce a lot of fresh faces compared to the lineup that featured in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson didn’t feature in India’s T20 World Cup squad but are expected to be the first choice batters to compose India’s top order. With Gill and Kishan forming a left-right opening combination, Samson is expected to be India’s number three. Rishabh Pant may also get a chance in the top order, with doubts around his batting role in the Indian lineup. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 09:00:30 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments