IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: Rain likely to play spoilsport again

India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard: IND clash with NZ.

IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score: After the rain washed out the first T20I, both India and New Zealand will be praying to the rain gods come Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With reports of split captaincy doing the rounds, selectors will be keen to see how this new look India performs under Hardik Pandya. If the weather permits, it’s very likely that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be leading India’s batting attack while Sanju Samson might come in as number 3. Rishabh Pant’s position is still not clear and he may open the batting or might sure up the middle order.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to exorcise the demons of the past T20 World Cup with Kane Williamson looking to come back to form after his recent poor run in T20Is which led to him being let go by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. India will also have to be wary of the Black Caps opening combination with Finn Allen and Devon Conway both having the tools to dismantle any bowling attack in the world. Ask Australia in the T20 World Cup. Follow IND vs NZ live score and updates below