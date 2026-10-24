India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: IND to lock horns with NZ in Christchurch

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: IND will take on NZ. (FILE photo)

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. The visitors have already won the first match and lead the series 1-0.

Although India won at various points with both bat and ball, they looked a bit rusty, which can be attributed to the quick turnaround from the fifth T20I in Bengaluru against West Indies. However, they played some solid cricket during that match.

Story continues below this ad New Zealand, on the other hand, took time to get into the game, especially with the ball. Spinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell brought them into the contest with a few quick wickets, but the damage in the powerplay was too great for them to get a positive result. Scroll down to follow live updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Updates Oct 24, 2026 10:48 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand in the second T20I. It was a cracking first game, and it kind of gave a glimpse of what the series can have in it. Anyway, here for the second game at the same venue and it will be another high-scoring for sure but will be it a nail-bitter we shall see. Do stay tuned this Saturday afternoon with us; we are going to live updates and plug in our cracking pieces. What is wrong with Axar Patel? A yard here, an inch there, and a lost touch Axar Patel in action. (Surjeet Yadav / CREIMAS for BCCI) Axar Patel is usually unfazed by conceding occasional sixes in T20Is, relying on his resilience and ability to bounce back rather than doubting himself. However, a fierce, premeditated hit by Finn Allen—capitalizing on a delivery that was a yard slower than expected—visibly frustrated the Indian spinner, highlighting the tiny margins of error and immense pressure faced by bowlers in modern T20 cricket. (Read more from Sandip G)

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